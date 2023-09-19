US Sports Baseball Featuring: Jimmy Anderson Class Of 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.
Featured course:
Hitting Drills and Philosophies with Coach Mark Mckenzie
https://bit.ly/CoachTubeBaseball0923
We've got a 1st class multi-tool student-athlete on today's show Athletes and Warriors.
Along with some great hitting tips and drills from another long time great in the game. Enjoy!
Video credits:
Baseball recruiting video. Class 2024
Jimmy Anderson
@jimmyanderson6512
https://www.youtube.com/@jimmyanderson6512
Hitting Tips and Philosophies | Drills for Rotating to the Baseball
National High School Baseball Coaches Association
@nationalhighschoolbaseball3999
Learn more @ https://bit.ly/CoachTubeBaseball0923
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net