🛸First attempt to harm Netanyahu - A Hezbollah drone passes by an Israeli helicopter as it was trying to intercept it, during a drone attack in the North - part 1 of 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
151 views • 7 months ago

🛸🇮🇱 A Hezbollah drone passes by an Israeli helicopter as it was trying to intercept it, during a drone attack in the North.

🚨⚠️‼️Israeli media: This is the first time an attempt has been made to harm Prime Minister Netanyahu • Last night a senior Hezbollah official told the Lebanese Al Mayadeen network that "in the coming hours we will witness a high-quality and significant development."

The drone can be clearly seen chased by an IDF helicopter. The drone has roamed israeli airspace for an hour before reaching its target.

Israeli media: Kan TV, commenting on the targeting of Netanyahu’s house: Hezbollah raises its operations to an additional level, and what happened was a very dramatic incident.

Maariv: For the third time in about a week, a drone launched from #Lebanon succeeded in reaching deep into Israel.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
