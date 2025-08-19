New Chinese drones scramble naval power in Pacific, and maybe everywhere else

Western naval doctrine relies heavily on the aircraft carrier battle group as the primary instrument of power projection.

China's military planners, however, developed a strategy that incorporates thousands of inexpensive, unmanned drone aircraft.

China recently launched the first of many drone carriers, capable of carrying a hundred drones, including kamikaze drones.

But a new breakthrough in VTOL (Vertical Take-Off-And-Landing) drones may make even the drone carrier concept obsolete. VTOL drones can be launched from any large warship, even in rough weather. Now, any Chinese warship can serve as an aircraft carrier, and control over vast areas of ocean are now possible.

Perhaps even more ominous are recent developments in the Ukraine War. In Operation Spiderweb, Ukrainian operators used commercial trucks, driven by Russian drivers unawares, to deploy drones deep inside Russian territory. Possibly assisted by Western satellite imagery, Ukrainians then launched those drones in deadly offensive strikes, from civilian assets.

That may open the door to new military applications for naval drones.

Closing scene, Hukou Waterfall, Shanxi

