How to Cleanse The Liver and Blood Vessels by Dr. Eric Berg

:::::: Garlic is a good warrior against Parasites and apply onions to your feet and leave it for a night for beneficial Health effect ( cure against flu) and if you need:want Vitamine C naturally.

Also Garlic and Onions are packed with antioxidants and may help with issues like oxidation, inflammation, fibrosis, and calcification. Garlic and onions are also liver-cleansing foods. They're both high in sulfur, which is involved in the body’s detoxification processes. This is crucial to help deal with exposure to different stressors. More onion and garlic benefits: • Antimicrobial properties • Natural blood thinning effects • Improves insulin sensitivity • Optimizes lipids • Increases bile • Prevents bile sludge • Promote healthy blood pressure You can easily include these powerful ingredients in your diet in various ways, from stews to salad dressings and even keto pizza. Be sure to use fresh garlic and onion for the most potent effects.

