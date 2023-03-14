Is Education a Mountain to Conquer?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let's talk about the "Seven Mountains". Is "Education" one of them, or is there a different Biblical View we could consider? I am sharing a perspective from the Renewing the Mind that I avoided for a long time. Please tell me what you think about Education and our pursuit of developing a Biblical Worldview, in light of this perspective.