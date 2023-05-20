Words from Prigozhin to Zelensky. ENG Subtitles

Prigozhin to Zelensky: "Today, when you see Biden, kiss him on the top of his head and say hello to him from me"

-

The AFU is conducting an operation to encircle Bakhmut, but they can leave the city itself, - the speaker of the Eastern group Cherevaty

At the same time, the military notes that in the part of Bakhmut controlled by the AFU, the defensive operation becomes problematic.

"There is a very small area left, and it is already easy to shell it and it is difficult to keep a lot of people there. Therefore, it is clear that sooner or later, for security reasons, we will get out of there," Cherevaty said in a comment to Vilna Radio.





