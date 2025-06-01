Dragon View (1994, SNES), part 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dragon View (known as Super Drakkhen in Japan, スーパードラッケン) is an action-RPG developed and published by Kemco. It was only released in North America and Japan.
Dragon View is the sequel. In the first game, four warriors have reclaimed the magical Drakkhen tears for humanity, liberating it from the yoke of powerful dragons. Alex, a descendant of one of those heroes, enjoys a peaceful life in the town of Rysis ans is about to marry his sweetheart Katarina. However, a mysterious wizard called Argos kidnaps her, and Alex swears to rescue her and defeat Argos, unraveling an even more nefarious scheme in the process.