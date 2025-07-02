Truth Troll Official™️ - 🌈 Surgeon for Brigitte Macron's transgender identity found dead in Paris.





On June 29, 58-year-old François Faivre was found dead after a “terrible fall” from his window in the 12th arrondissement of Paris.





The medical examiner's office said he committed suicide.





What is the odds off Candace Owens sharing news yesterday about how Macron asked Trump to make Candace stop talking about his ”wife” and the ”wife’s” surgeon’s untimely death today?





Candace Owens says she got a personal call from President Trump urging her to stop talking about Brigitte Macron.





According to Owens, Trump told her he had seen Brigitte up close and was convinced “she looked like a woman.”





He claimed Emmanuel Macron was stalling peace talks over the Ukraine-Russia war unless Owens backed off the topic.





She says Trump even offered to appear on her podcast if she agreed to stand down.





This is funny. I can't imagine having to put that on a back burner. Of course Trump didn't call me and I'm not doing that anyway, so take a close look for yourself

