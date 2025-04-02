BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fasting is My New Drug -- FEEL the Effects
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
355 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
119 views • 5 months ago

Just fasted for 48 hours (water + black coffee only) … all my other fasts were 24-36 hours. I am naturally energetic, but have Never felt as alert, or focused,. It’s like my body was buzzing. Maybe try it and see how you feel? Just a suggestion if you have not. I ate dinner last night after 48 hours and got full pretty quickly and actually felt lethargic afterwards. I’m not sure we are meant to consume as regularly as we do after this experiment.

Keywords
healthenergyfastinglongevitydietdrugfocusno foodvitalitybuzzingdrug of choicecellular cleanup
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy