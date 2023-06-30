BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Members of the NFSC, led by Mr. Miles Guo, have become political victims of the weaponized DOJ and FBI in the US because the CCP wants this administration to destroy us and make us disappear
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
6 views • 06/30/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ksoi50f06

6/28/2023 【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Nicole: Members of the NFSC, led by Mr. Miles Guo, have become political victims of the weaponized DOJ and FBI in the US because the Chinese Communist Party wants this administration to destroy us and make us disappear from the United States of America. But we will not back down!#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


6/28/2023 【妮可做客Winn Tucson Radio节目】妮可：以郭文贵先生为首的新中国联邦人已经成为美国被武器化的司法部和联邦调查局的政治受害者，因为中共希望本届美国政府摧毁我们，让我们从美利坚合众国消失。但我们决不会退缩！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

www.nfscofficial.com/


