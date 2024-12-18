12/24 Guest Gary Wayne & Chad Riley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9 and a half minute preview of Skinwalkers & Stranger Things of the Unseen Realm at the end!
https://www.vehementflameministries.com Need deliverance in Jesus name!? Sign up and get more info at the website.
Email: Prayer Request to [email protected]
Support the ministry here- https://donate.stripe.com/3cs170a4saVQ288bII
Support their work here>>>>
Gary Wayne's website and book info: https://genesis6conspiracy.com/
Chad Riley's film: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/skinwalkerstrangerthings
INTRO MUSIC RIGHTS: Credit to: Instrumental (free) lofi type beat "tokyo nights" by snoozy beats, free download: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/11g5Tc_DwMd29I-wKQUH9sHM7hdlF76r7?usp=sharing
Lyric’s and or sound effects Isaac Bareno