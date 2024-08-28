BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is It Necessary to Confess Sins to Be Forgiven by God?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 8 months ago

In this inspirational video, the speaker emphasizes the importance of acknowledging and confessing sins to receive God's forgiveness. Drawing on various scriptures, including passages from Isaiah, Psalms, and the New Testament, the speaker encourages believers to confess their sins honestly and assures them of God's unwavering ability to forgive, forget, and justify. The message is enriched with references to Fanny Crosby’s hymn and a heartfelt prayer that acknowledges human imperfections while highlighting the power of divine grace and redemption.

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:27 Encouragement to Serve God
00:32 Reflection on Fanny Crosby's Hymn
01:14 The Power of God's Forgiveness
04:23 Confession and Justification
07:49 The Importance of Acknowledging Sin
10:08 Final Thoughts and Prayer

Keywords
devotionprayerfaithrevivalencouragementchristian messagespiritual awakeningpersonal testimonybiblical teachingsgod powergod blessingsbiblical quotes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy