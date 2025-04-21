BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Are you Friends of the World
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
69 views • 4 months ago

Friendship with the World

In this powerful and Spirit-led message, Brother Larry calls believers to draw near to the heart of Jesus Christ. He reminds us that our spiritual protection, peace, and blessing are found in closeness with our Savior. This teaching, rooted deeply in James 4, outlines how to resist the devil, submit to God, and walk in truth and humility.

Key Takeaways:

• Drawing near to Christ is a personal decision that begins with willingness and truthfulness.

• Many believers live on the edge of faith—saved, but distant. But God calls us to be in the center of the circle, close to Him.

• The world system, the flesh, and the devil work together to oppose our walk with Christ, but they are no match for Him.

• James 4:8 is central: “Draw near to God and He will draw near to you.”

• Pride, double-mindedness, and friendship with the world are barriers. Humility opens the door to grace.

• Quoting John MacArthur, Brother Larry reminds us we are in a truth war, and the church must stand as a pillar of God’s truth.

• 2 Thessalonians 2:10 warns that those who do not love the truth will perish.

• The walk with Christ is not burdensome; His yoke is easy, and His burden is light (Matthew 11:30).

This episode is a call to revival in the heart — a return to simple, honest fellowship with Jesus. Let us be a people who love, live, and stand on the truth of God’s Word.


Keywords
holy spiritfaithspiritual warfaretransformationchristian livingvigilancematuritylarrywatchfulnessdiscernsjwellfirealertnesspastor larryresisting temptationworldly desiresbrother lment
