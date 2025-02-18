© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
North Gaza Palestinians Return10 To Stunning Extensive Destruction From Sick Sadistic IDF Troops
تالا وليان Family
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mgdx4p5wloI&t=828s
رحلة شاقة بالرجوع لغزة .تعبنا جدا.🤲 الحمد لله اخيرا رجعنا
An arduous journey back to Gaza.We are very tired.🤲 Thank God we finally came back
Arab Ambience
https://youtu.be/4BgG7e7HD-M?t=1540
NEW VIDEO FROM GAZA PALESTINE 27 Jan 2025