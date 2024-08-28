Red Pill Nation Hangout #392 The Olympics Are Over





A) 16:18 Perversion at opening ceremonies

B) 31:10 Two trans boxers one winning gold medal then the medal winner is attempting to sue both JK Rowling & Elon Musk

C) 49:22 Two convicted sex offenders allowed to compete and coach

D) 1:03:17 Only fans Model wins medal twerks in Olympic Stadium (Alysha Newman)

E) 1:17:07 The joke that was the Break Dancing event (Raygun)

F) 1:27:03 Facilities and Food provided to Athletes Sub Par

G) 1:38:40 Riot breaks out in stands during Morocco/Argentina game H) 1:52:17 Overt politics involving Russia, Israel and Taiwan. I) 2:04:28 Mainstream Media bends over backwards to cover or lie about events





