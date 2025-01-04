Cybertruck Bomber sent email to Sam Shoemate - Matt Livelsberger’s Email Reveals NEW Evidence - Sam Shoemate, Shawn Ryan, full video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sam Shoemate received Cybertruck Bomber Matt Livelsberger’s Email - Reveals NEW Evidence - SRS #155 - Shawn Ryan Clips
Matt Livelsberger Sends Mysterious Email Before the Cybertruck Bombing - Shawn Ryan Clips
Sam Shoemate is an intelligence officer and Chief Warrant Officer 2 (US Army, Retired). On December 31st, Sam received an email allegedly from Matthew Livelsberger - who would be named as the perpetrator in the detonation of a Tesla Cybertruck at Trump Tower the following day. In this episode of the Shawn Ryan Show, Shoemate brings forward critical information and allegations that cast doubt on the “mainstream” narratives surrounding this event - and many others - if true.
Sam Shoebate: https://www.instagram.com/terminalcwo/?hl=en
Join this channel to get access to perks:
/ @shawnryanshow
Shawn Ryan Show Links
SUBSCRIBE: / @shawnryanshow
Sign up: https://shawnryanshow.com/pages/newsl...
Support the Show: / vigilanceelite
Download Free Content: https://drive.google.com/drive/folder...
Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd...
Follow on TikTok: / shawnryanshow
Follow on Instagram: / shawnryanshow
Follow on Facebook: / shawnryanshow
Follow on X: / shawnryanshow