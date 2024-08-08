A Framework for Studying the Bible-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-AUG 7 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Early Dispensations (for How God Deals with Mankind) Are Innocence, Conscience, Human Government, the Law and the Prophets.... And Then the Lord Lets It Be Known of Some Occasions When God's People Are Presented with a Choice, and the Direction of Period of History Is Not Fixed--But Rather, Is Conditional in the Mind of God. Also, Some Caveats Regarding Certain Common Misinterpretations