01 Responsibility Part 2

ResponsAbility Part 2
If we want to become free and sovereign, then ResponsAbility in the sense of the ability to give answers in all life situations is a basic condition. Responsibility has nothing to do with guilt.
In the second part, we see why we often let ourselves be triggered and give the answers in the form of a reaction.
