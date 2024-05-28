The New World Order ‘Axis Of Evil’-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 27 2024

In the early morning of January 2, Russian forces launched a massive missile attack on the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv that killed at least five civilians, injured more than 100, and damaged infrastructure. The incident was notable not just for the harm it caused but also because it showed that Russia was not alone in its fight. The Russian attack that day was carried out with weapons fitted with technology from China, missiles from North Korea, and drones from Iran. Over the past two years, all three countries have become critical enablers of Moscow's war machine in Ukraine. They have become the New World Order Axis of evil. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, our world is busy realigning itself at a phenomenal rate of speed, there is a seismic shift in the global order that is resulting in a New World Order with Russia, China, Iran and now North Korea as the major players. Last week we watched as China conducted massive military exercises that encircled the island of Taiwan, as China boasted of the coming invasion. That's how amazingly open it all is now. You'll remember the very first story we did on January 1, 2020, about the unprecedent military alliance between Russia, China and Iran that had formed, and now four years later, has grown to also include North Korea. Having spend the last 4 years building their axis, it would seem they are getting ready to make a concerted move forward. On this the prophets agree, there is indeed a New World Order coming, and these nations are among the major players that have been prophesied. You are watching it come to pass. Also on today's program, the scam of EV charging stations and all the latest end times



