ITHAKA DETAILS FATHERS FIGHT TO FREE JULIAN ASSANGE from TheHighwire.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO SOURCE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/ithaka-details-fathers-fight-to-free-julian-assange/
John and Gabriel Shipton discuss their gripping documentary, Ithaka,
which chronicles the unrelenting struggle to free WikiLeaks founder
Julian Assange, their son and brother, from a high-security prison in
Britain for his part in releasing classified US government files to the
public.