Charlie Kirk's Idolatry

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, is one of the most lucrative brands in American conservatism. His brand of conservatism is renowned for a big tent approach with extra homage to Israel. The result of his support for sodomy in 2019 was an event known as the Groyper Wars in which trolls infiltrated TPUSA events and asked him how buttsex was worth conserving. The Groyper Wars resulted in Kirk responding to criticisms by leaning more into faith and spirituality. And so TPUSA Faith is a result of that.
https://evangelicaldarkweb.org/2023/11/09/confronting-charlie-kirks-idolatry/