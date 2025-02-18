On February 18th, the first substantive negotiations at the official level between Moscow and Washington began in Riyadh. A Russian delegation headed by the Foreign Minister Lavrov is meeting the US delegation headed by Secretary of State Rubio.

The Russian delegation came to listen to proposals from the American side, while Moscow stayed still on its demands supported by victories and dominance of the Russian army on the battlefields, despite all the multi-billion dollar aid from the West to the Kiev regime.

From a tactical point of view, Trump could be satisfied with a prolonged smoldering Ukrainian conflict, which the United States could make money from. Trump honestly declared that he would allow European countries to purchase weapons from the American military-industrial complex for supplies to Ukraine. Fighting between the EU and Ukraine against Russia with American weapons that would not interrupt the extraction of rare metals would be well acceptable for Washington.

However, as a part of his geopolitical strategy, Trump’s interest is not limited to Ukraine, and the ongoing negotiations in Riyadh go far beyond the Ukrainian conflict. The main objective of the meeting is claimed to be the “real normalization” of relations between the two states.

The peace talks in Saudi Arabia may well become the base for a new system of international security.

Moscow insists that creating a ceasefire along the current front line in Ukraine will not solve the underlying problems that made this war possible. The future Ukraine should be a demilitarized, neutral state that does not belong to any blocs or alliances. Kiev has irretrievably lost the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhie regions, and Moscow denies any territorial concessions.

The parameters of peace in Ukraine are yet to be outlined, however it is already clear that together with Kiev, the European warmongers are already losing this war. All the sides agree that Europe has nothing to do at the negotiating table.

Humiliated European leaders got together in Paris to discuss their strategic sovereignty. Rumors about the possible deployment of their military in Ukraine resumed amid European attempts to play the strong card; but the vanity of European warmongers faces crucial challenges, including the absence of consensus on any decision to make, absence of all the necessary means to gain back their role on the international sphere and complete dependence on the US military. Europe is decades away from any military strategic sovereignty and their support to Kiev can change nothing without Washington.

While Europe is hysterically looking for lost glory, Kiev keeps fighting in the media. Zelensky definitely struck an uncompromising pose, refusing to recognize the negotiations in Riyadh, signed an agreement with the United States on rare earth elements, and raised the stakes by demanding that the Russian military withdraw to the borders. But Kiev only says out loud what it is allowed to say.

