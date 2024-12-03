BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alternative Energy's Carbon Footprint is 200 Times Worse Than Oil & Coal
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
91 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
147 views • 6 months ago

.... 200 times worse than conventional energy like oil and gas.  The 200 times figure is not given in this clip, that stat comes from the UK government website and in the context that I heard it, the example was, the environmental damage and energy costs to manufacture a "vegan leather belt", instead of a regular leather belt, "is 200 times greater".    If I remember right, the man asked the woman how much her vegan belt cost and it was about $30, so he said "that's about how much gas it'd take you to go from here to (some some other place)... it's like you making that trip 200 times, that's the true cost". Something like that.   It's a good number. 

Keywords
environmentsciencetechnologyclimateteslaelectricityoildamagedieselgaseloncurrent-eventsalternative-energylithiumwindmillsturbinescarbon-footprint
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy