Is THIS why Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘friends’ remain HIDDEN
53 views • 02/20/2023

Glenn Beck


Feb 19, 2023


Newly released emails allegedly show that a former JP Morgan executive discussed specific Disney characters — like Snow White and Beauty and the Beast — with Jeffrey Epstein, who may have ‘shared photographs of young women with the banker,’ Reuters reports. But this ex-JPM executive is FAR from the only powerful American to have potential ties with Epstein. In fact, Bill Gates was photographed with him as well — despite Gates repeatedly telling the media they were not friends. But why haven’t those involved with Epstein been exposed? Why are some of America’s most powerful people seemingly getting away with potentially the most heinous type of crime possible? It may not be because of their money or elite status, Glenn says. In fact, in this clip, Glenn reveals HIS theory as to why Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘friends’ STILL remain hidden…



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyDtPpwUcj8

current eventscriminalsemailselitesglenn beckbill gatesjeffrey epsteinjp morganhidden friendsdisney charactersgovernment operative
