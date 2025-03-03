Why a 3rd Political Party wont be Allowed in the USA , Remember the Tea Party, IRS Attacks

Mike Martins is discussing the recent announcement by Florida billionaire John Morgan to launch a new political party aimed at challenging the two-party system. He compares this move to past attempts at third-party movements, specifically the Tea Party movement in the U.S., which emerged in the late 2000s as a populist, conservative response to government policies. Key Points & Historical Context: Tea Party Targeting by the IRS (2012-2013) The IRS scandal involved the agency unfairly scrutinizing conservative groups, especially Tea Party-affiliated organizations, applying for tax-exempt status. In 2013, an investigation revealed that the IRS's Cincinnati office leaked private tax documents of conservative groups to ProPublica, a journalism nonprofit. IRS official Lois Lerner later admitted that Tea Party groups had been subjected to extra scrutiny, leading to widespread accusations of political bias. Government Suppression of Political Movements Mike argues that third-party movements have been systematically undermined by the government, citing the IRS's audits, leaks, and delays to derail the Tea Party. He suggests that John Morgan's new political party could face similar institutional resistance as seen in past efforts. Obama Administration's Role Mike brings up Barack Obama's record, stating that his administration dropped more bombs than any other in U.S. history, averaging one bomb every hour during his presidency (a fact confirmed by a 2017 report from the Council on Foreign Relations). This connects to his broader argument that establishment politicians from both parties use power to suppress dissenting voices. Social Media Censorship of Historical Records Mike points out that past videos he made on the Tea Party movement and IRS targeting are either difficult to find or no longer exist, hinting at social media censorship. He believes veteran content creators like himself are being suppressed because they document past events that challenge mainstream narratives. Content Theft in Alternative Media He criticizes new influencers for recycling older content from long-time creators without giving credit. He suggests that people who have been discussing these issues for years are ignored, while newcomers gain traction without acknowledging past discussions. Conclusion Mike is making the case that any new third-party movement in the U.S. will likely face resistance, just as the Tea Party did with IRS targeting and media attacks. He also expresses frustration at the erasure of independent voices who have documented these events over time. third party politics, tea party movement, IRS targeting scandal, John Morgan new party, political suppression, US election interference, conservative censorship, media bias, independent journalism, social media suppression, IRS leaks 2013, tax exempt status scandal, ProPublica IRS leak, Lois Lerner IRS, government overreach, political audits, Barack Obama bombings, deep state control, alternative media, political corruption, voter suppression, election fraud, two party system failure, bipartisan corruption, Tea Party audits, free speech crackdown, mainstream media lies, content censorship, political history erased, third party challenges, US government scandals, IRS political bias