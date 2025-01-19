A Danish Pilot Declassified Information About The Death of a NATO F-16 Fighter Pilot in 'Kryvyi Rih'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On the night of January 18, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched another massive missile attack on military installations in Ukraine. It is noteworthy that this missile attack took place immediately after the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov officially congratulated the Russian troops on the liberation of the strategically important settlement of 'Vremyevka' to the west of the city of 'Velikaya Novoselka'. By the way, immediately after that, the armed forces of the Russian Federation began not only to launch a massive missile attack on military installations of the Ukrainian Army and NATO forces throughout Ukraine but also to storm the city of 'Velikaya Novoselka'.......................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/