Brighteon Broadcast News, May 4, 2025 - Head of LA Port warns of catastrophic supply chain collapse from plummeting import volumes

- Gene Soroca's Interview and Port of Los Angeles Situation (0:00)

- Impact on Global Trade and Economic Ripple Effects (4:19)

- Retailers' Inventory and Shortages (6:22)

- Long-Term Economic Consequences (17:16)

- Trade Deal Scenarios and Their Implications (17:37)

- Preparation and Stockpiling Strategies (1:02:25)

- Health Ranger Store and Product Availability (1:08:49)

- Investments in Research and Development (1:21:21)

- New Studio and Lab Experiments (1:24:46)

- New Studio and Content Expansion (1:27:09)

- Dioxin Testing and Lab Investments (1:29:05)

- Expanding Testing Spectrum and New Partnerships (1:31:27)

- Free Content and AI Knowledge Base (1:33:44)

- Support and Future Plans (1:39:24)





