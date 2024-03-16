BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
[Feb 3, 2021] TFR - 208 - Revolutionary Radio with Dr Judd Burton: Reveals Who/What The Raphaim Were
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
652 followers
90 views • 03/16/2024

The god-kings presided over prehistoric and antique civilizations, ruling with iron fists. When the age of the first such kings faded, the idea of the deified king was passed on to the rulers of men. The oldest of these god-kings in the historical record were the Rephaim—the feared tribe of giants in the ancient Near East. The Mesopotamians and Phoenicians called them kings and princes of the abyss, and their name became synonymous with the concept of the autocratic king. Unravel the mystery of how this word began as a corruption of an ideal, how it survived, and then spread to the languages of Europe, Asia, and beyond in this preliminary linguistic assessment from the Institute of Biblical Anthropology.


Direct Link to Dr. Burton’s thesis: https://store.payloadz.com/go/?id=2658197

Dr. Burton’s websites:

http://burtonbeyond.com/

http://www.tioba.org/

Dr. Burton’s YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgTB46PV9J44PUGKc_axPQA

website: https://burtonbeyond.com/

If you’d like to support my work, you can do so here:

https://robschannel.com/support


If you’d like to see material like this presented in a dramatic format, please consider supporting my SEED project:

https://www.seedtheseries.com/makeithappen


http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy




Keywords
biblespiritualityprophecyreligiongiantstorahnephilimendtimes
