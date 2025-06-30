TCR#1128 STEVEN D KELLEY #441 JUNE-26-2025. Microsoft vs Occupy The Getty

Steven D. Kelley Electro-Optical Engineer, Laser pioneer, Inventor, Author, EX CIA/NSA contractor, Military consultant, psychic, Super Soldier.

Involved with Billy Meier team for security, and technical evaluation of Pleiadean technology.

Disclosed use of fine silver as high resolution construction material of beam ships using massive photo lithographic methods.

Developed Technique to produce very thick high purity silver coatings used by the USA to prove light speed travel by using silver as a lasing media to achieve light speed.

Was a recruitment target for area 51 by the NSA, and another agency with no name.

Interacted with two Draco, on different occasions. I had men in Black in my lab.

Was building a free energy device using this technology before the shadow GOV shut down the LAB.

The Getty Center Museum has at least 6 basement levels that are larger than the area of the entire museum campus.

It cost over $12 billion to build, the actual cost will never be known.

The bunker is one mile deep well below the basement, with 6 major levels, and several sub levels as large as a city each.

This has connection to all of LA, Orange, and San Bernadino counties.

It connects via high speed tube train to Santa Catalina Island to the west, and Edwards AFB, China Lake, Tonapah, etc, etc etc....

Children go in but they don't come out, unless they are kids that are on TV, like mousekateers.

EVERY child star goes under this place to have fluids taken.

The lowest level is where the most horrible Satanic rituals take place, they make even a Satanist squeamish.

UCLA, USC, FBI, city hall, music center, Disneyland, etc, etc, all connected by tunnels with trams and elevators. Club 33 in Disneyland, the Mark Taper Forum in LA. Almost every old building has tunnels that eventually connect.

These tunnels can be very old, or made recently. Playboy mansion, Lookout mtn, (Jared Leto's house) Brad Pitt's house, and on, and on... the Skirbal center in LA.. how hard is this to prove, they can't hide all the entrances.

Only the Government has the power to do that!! Get the picture yet? IT IS THE GOVERNMENT DOING THIS







