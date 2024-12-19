© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
APPLAUSE RINGS OUT AFTER BIDEN REPEATS "DON’T HAVE TO BE JEW TO BE ZIONIST" MANTRA (00:01), then Old Joe vows to get all Israeli hostages out of #Gaza (before IDF kills the rest of them).
Biden invigorated since he’s about to retire, hosting Hanukkah Holiday reception in which he shamelessly panders to Jews - and Israel, conducting its genocidal purge of Gaza civilians:
My commitment to safety of Jewish people and security of Israel, and its right to exist as independent nation state remains ironclad. I know Jewish community also suffering from despicable surge of antisemitism in America and all around the world. It’s immoral, it’s wrong, and it must stop now - Biden (00:27).
Source @IntelRepublic
