Syria: Pentagon confirmed reduction of troop presence, bringing number to few than 1,000

After yesterday's reports, the Pentagon today confirmed that the United States will reduce its troop presence in Syria by roughly half, bringing the number to fewer than 1,000 in the coming months.

Yesterday a video of this:

U.S. military convoy has withdrawn from the Conoco Gas Field base in northeastern Deir ez-Zor, heading toward the Al-Shaddadi base in southern Hasakah, Syria.

This comes as The New York Times, citing U.S. officials, reported that the U.S. military has shut down three of its eight small operational outposts in northeastern Syria.



