Rampage World Tour (1997, Arcade)

Rampage World Tour is an action game developed by Game Refuge and published by Midway. It was also released for Sega Saturn, Playstation, PC, N64 and Game Boy Colour.





An accident at one of the laboratories of Scumlab International has caused three lab technicians to mutate into giant monsters. They destroy the lab and go on a tour of destruction throughout the USA and also major cities around the world.





Rampage World Tour is the successor to Rampage. The basic gameplay is similar. You pick a monster and need to destroy every city you came across. Each city is a stage and consists of a number of buildings. You need cause as much destruction as possible within a time limit. If time runs out, the city will be evacuated, but you still proceed to the next stage. You can punch, kick and jump, as well climb alongside buildings and grab things to eat them. You can both eat humans and objects. Eating things has many different effects. Food will restore health, other things will harm you or give you points. Some things will give you special attacks or stun you. If you find an American flag, you can punch it to turn it into a different flag. If you do so, you will travel to the corresponding country after finishing the current level. If you find and eat purple toxic waste, you will mutate into another, more powerful monster called V.E.R.N. In this form, you are faster and do more damage, and you can fly.

In each, enemies are constantly spawning. enemies include soldiers with different kinds of weapons, helicopters, tanks, mechs, UFOs and fighter jets.

The goal of the game is to destroy all Scumlab International buildings all over the world. Most of them are in foreign cities, so you need to travel abroad.