The Season of Double Grace: What You Need to Know | Prophetic InSight with GINGER ZIEGLER

The prophetic season of double grace is upon us. Tune in today to learn how to get in the position to receive and walk in a higher level of grace in your life.
2 Corinthians 12:8-9 AMPC Three times I called upon the Lord and besought [Him] about this and begged that it might depart from me; [9] But He said to me, My grace (My favor and loving-kindness and mercy) is enough for you [sufficient against any danger and enables you to bear the trouble manfully]; for My strength and power are made perfect (fulfilled and completed) and show themselves most effective in [your] weakness. Therefore, I will all the more gladly glory in my weaknesses and infirmities, that the strength and power of Christ (the Messiah) may rest (yes, may pitch a tent over and dwell) upon me!
