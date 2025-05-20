BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bovine growth hormone in milk will hurt humans
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
162 views • 4 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

One of my first jobs that I got essentially fired from was UpJohn Pharmaceuticals in Michigan in 1986 and 87, I went up there to prove that bovine growth hormone given to cows, they call it also somatostatin, changed the names so people don't understand it, that bovine growth hormone in milk would not hurt humans and milk production.

And of course, we know about Dr Darrell, and in 91 or so, when he proclaimed that milk was toxic, yes, and that's what I showed in 86 and 87 that, in fact, bovine growth hormone added to cows milk would absolutely cause an explosion in obesity and diabetes and other things.

This is what we know from Dr Richard Deth's work, D, E, T, H and A2 cows and preserving real cows and real food. But what did we take out before that? So we did Twiggy's in the 1960s and we started using low-fat and fortified milk. Well, you don't add vitamin D to milk, you don't fortify milk, you don't pull the critical fats from the milk.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/19/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show: https://rumble.com/v6tl6tr-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

FDA was supposed to be responsible for drug efficacy.: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/fda-was-supposed-to-be-responsible-for-drug-efficacy

Keywords
healthtruthmedicinejudy mikovitsdocofdetoxgrowth hormonebovine
