What is the `west` and Israel doing...?

According to the Top Levels of Masonry, the
source of Light is Lucifer, and the grand representation of the
builder's art is King Solomon's Temple. This is why the State of Israel
was created, to rebuild the Temple. Albert Mackey explains: "To the Master Mason, the Temple of
Solomon is truly the symbol of human life, it becomes a fit symbol of
human life occupied in the search after Divine Truth. Since Freemasonry
reverences Solomon's Temple so very much, and since this Temple holds
such a pre-eminent position in all of Freemasonry, from its foundation
to its very roof, is it much of a stretch to understand that Freemasons
might fervently desire to re-build Solomon's Temple on the only place on
earth it can possibly be built -- the Temple Mount in Jerusalem?
Rothschild, began the Zionist Movement in 1896, funded the process
through 1948 to get Israel re-established back in the land, and has
owned the leadership of Israel up to the current day. To see the reality
of this fact, you only need to examine Israel's flag, the most Satanic
of all symbols, the hexagram. The Rothschilds planned and funded Zionism
and forced the issue of Israel coming back to her land in 1948. The
same families who own and control the Federal Reserve and other major
financial institutions have their eyes set on the Temple Mount, and the
City of Jerusalem. It is interesting that Hindu altars are adjoining the
grounds of the Supreme Court Building. Hinduism is one of the great
polytheistic religions on earth. Many Illuminist symbols are copied from
Hinduism. The gods and goddesses of Hinduism are worshipped by the
Illuminati. One of their favorite goddesses is Kali, the black goddess
of war and violence. This is why Israel , with the help of the USA, UK
and EU are obsessed with murdering women and children, they`re
worshipping their God. All the leaders of the so called `west` and
Israel are involved in Freemasonry and Dark Rituals. The killing isn`t
going to stop, they will actually ramp it up more and more. Israel and
the USA are always waging war on nations worldwide. Israel and the USA
worship dark gods, and these gods need blood and war. The USA even
murdered their own in 9/11. What the Israeli-zionist government is doing
in Palestine , is a sort of Blood sacrifice to their god, slaughtering
women and children on a daily basis. Whenever the Rothschild's have
their filthy lucre involved, you may expect they are using that money to
advance their favorite cause of their Antichrist arising to take
control of the world in perfect fulfillment of the Masonic plan. The
pyramid on the American One Dollar Bill is unfinished because the New
World Order -- Kingdom of Antichrist -- is an unfinished work. America
has been gradually moving the nations of the world into making the
changes necessary to set the global stage for their Antichrist to arise.
However, this pyramid atop the Israeli Supreme Court is fully finished,
meaning that the Great Work, in Israel is now finished. This very
important building within Jerusalem now contains the message that the
work is essentially finished! Once the work is finished, Lucifer will
come down to live within his finished work; thus, the dot representing
the All-Seeing Eye has come down within the pyramid. Israel and the USA
were behind the entire Covid 19 scam.The CIA and DARPA played the
leading role. It was part of the plan to takeover the entire world. The
Goats Head of Mendes Pentagram, encompassed in the `Star of David`,
since it is a 5-pointed star; which occultists believe the number 5 is
the number for Death. The "Death" the Illuminati has in mind is the
death of the Old World Order, and its complete destruction, called `The
Great Reset` by Klaus Schwab, so the New World Order can be erected.
Another "death" in the plans of the Illuminati is the forced and rapid
reduction of the population of the world from its 8 billion now to only 2
billion, a reduction of 66%. Enter Bill Gates, the frontman for the
illuminati, and the introduction of the Injection. The injection has
already killed millions worldwide, and Netanyahu boasted that Israel was
the most injected in the World. As I said in my previous post, we are
at stage 2. The End of stage 2 will coincide with the coming of their
`god` as the bible states in 2 Thessalonians 2:9
"Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders."
I believe Israel and the `west` will keep blood sacrificing until their `god` appears. This will be part of stage 2, at the same time the leaders of the so called `west` will become more and more tyrannical and stamp on their citizens rights more and more. So when their `god` appears the world will be crying out to be delivered from the tyranny and the USA and Israel will be attacking more and more countries. I believe stage 2 will end around 2025.