Upper Extremities Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:16 - How would I differentiate between a nerve issue or an artery/blood issue?

00:01:44 - I inflamed my right elbow around 16 years ago and it will no longer straighten out all the way. Movements that involve twisting my wrist, pushups, and lifting heavy objects cause it to get so inflamed that it hurts to even lift my arm. Do you have any suggestions on how to correct this naturally?

00:04:27 - What could numb fingers while sleeping be caused by?

00:05:20 - I would like to know about frozen shoulders, please. Both mine have frozen, the right one recovered, but the left still has restricted movement nearly 2 years later.

00:08:13 - I have a constant ache in my right shoulder front and back down into my forearm and elbow and my thumb index and third finger. I have bulging discs C3,4,5,6,7. No curve in my neck. Osteoporosis of the spine. This has been ongoing since I fell back in 2021. Also, an incidental finding of a lesion on my cerebellum 2 years ago during an MRI of the spine. I’ve had a couple of chiropractic visits. Any thoughts greatly appreciated.





