Detonation in Pavlograd without censorship.

TASS article said

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian forces carried out strikes on railroad infrastructure and ammunition and fuel depots in Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk Region, which the Ukrainian military prepared for the counteroffensive, says Vladimir Rogov, head of the We are Together with Russia movement.

"The locals tell me about massive landings on railroad infrastructure and fuel and ammunition depots, which Ukrainian militants have accumulated for the counteroffensive," Rogov said on his Telegram channel.

Previously, the Ukrainian media reported explosions in the Dnepropetrovsk Region of Ukraine. The UNIAN news agency specified that explosions occurred in Pavlograd; an air raid alarm was declared in the region.



