They knew an ingredient in the vaccine caused heart problems, cancer & death, says David Martin, PhD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"A known ingredient — pseudouridine — added to the injection… knowing that it would kill people." "As early as 2010-2015... we knew that pseudouridine… would turn on cancers." "That is published medical science." "We knew that pseudouridine would cause [heart problems]." "We knew that pseudouridine would disrupt the conductive properties of the heart…" “[They knew that pseudouridine would kill people.]” David E. Martin, PhD tells Kim Iversen on 17 Mar 2023. The (excellent) 1:18 hour interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2dmq0e-its-much-worse-than-you-think-govt-corruption-and-the-creation-of-covid-w-d.html
I am sure, graphene oxide causes exactly the same, is this another red herring?
- The Prisoner
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News