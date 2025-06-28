2025-6-28 CDS and God

70ml water....21ml sodium chlorite = 24% solution = part A

70ml water....35ml citric acid = 50% solution = part B activator

mix part A with B = gas (harmful to breathe!)

let it settle in the water though, and safe to drink!

CDS...chlorine dioxcide solution...andrew klacker (I think I am spelling that right)

need a solution over 550ppm

measure with high ph test strips...

fear God, come out, keep His commandments, obey His voice, be separate, keep yourself separate and clean...

and, build an ark, your going to need it...a way to heat in the cold, cool in the summer, grow and harvest your own food, hunt and fish and preserve...and to protect the things that you have...those are the basics.

If God is going to judge the harlot who take upon themselves His Name in vain, then you may want to consider going to the churches of them who teach jesus did it, God's commandments are old, and just love and be nice according to your own heart's estimation. How would God feel if HE found you sitting in the seats there with the mockers? saying your saved when you don't even know Him? I promise you, it won't turn out well for you. Come out! out out out, all the way, at all costs...leaving your "life" behind, let Him author you a new one in Him, set apart, and holy, according to His standards. And, like christ said to peter, when peter said, "hey, we have given up everything to follow you, what shall we have?"... Peter never considered things like that when he dropped his net and him and his brother andrew left off everything to come out and to follow and to serve the Lord, they just did it, in faith. They never even considered, "what do we get?" (what a selfish thing to say!!! what do we get?!!!); they never considered that until the heard the hearts of the religious people talking about "eternal life" and and and...that it prompted them to actually think about it, and then ask christ Yahusha about it. See the difference in the heart between those who have faith and do, vs the religious who say they do and don't. ? I Hope so. And christ said to peter, "you have given up house or family or or or, you shall have 100 fold now, and in the time to come, everlasting life. And, I will cause you to sit upon the 12 thrones in my kingdom, judging the house of Israel.". And those same religious hypocrites will say of us, "who made you a judge over us.". ha!!! God did you little rebels! Fear God and keep His commandments. Come out, and HE says that HE will receive you. Enter into sabbath with Him, and HE says that HE will sanctify you. Enter into a covenant with Him by sacrifice, and HE says that you will be His. Keep His law, and HE says that you will have peace. Or, be a worldly jesus did it, and f around and find out...but HE tells you what will happen if you choose that path too. And here we are, "multitudes, multitudes, in the valley of decision..."........."see, I lay before you life and death....choose life.".

And all the people said, "but no, after are sins and our lusts will we go alusting.", and they did what was right in their own eyes, and the judgments took them away; God commanding the beast to burn them with fire who acted so in their spirit towards a holy God! Do you have a "good life" in babylon? maybe?! right up until you don't. But the people of God choose the cross and the straight and narrow on purpose, not because we like the hard and the lonely, but because God has rescued us out of that horrible place that HE found us, and now our hearts are His, so we fear Him and obey His voice, and we keep His commandments that the world calls old; praise Yahuah!









