Stew Peters Show:: UFO distraction.
55 views • 02/17/2023
Parents PAID To Allow VAXX Experiments On BABIES, Hero Mom Exposes Big Pharma’s JAB Trials!
As Ohio burns, the mainstream media attempts to distract the public with UFO balloons.
Dr. Mark Sherwood is here to talk about the UFO distraction.
A hero mom has infiltrated a Big Pharma scheme that pays parents to experiment on their children in vaxx trials!
Shannon Joy is here to reveal her secret recording exposing the University of Rochester Medical Center’s vaccine lab experiments on babies!
