🐝 Bees Are Dying—and So Are We 🐝
150 views • 4 months ago

Bees are vanishing at an alarming rate, and it's no mystery why. Pesticides, EMF radiation from 5G towers, geoengineering, and toxic chemicals in our soil and air are wiping out pollinators that are essential to our food supply. This isn’t just about bees—it’s about the collapse of nature itself.


Beekeepers are sounding the alarm. Dead hives. Empty colonies. No answers from the government. No accountability from the corporations poisoning our environment. Without bees, there’s no pollination. Without pollination, there’s no food. It’s that simple.


We are running out of time.


