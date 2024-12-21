Where have all Perth’s DRAGON FLIES gone? Perching on a sow thistle flower on this hot evening MVI_3374

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just as with grasshoppers, beetles, and moths, I see few dragon flies anymore in my yard, day or night, and this bothers me. Imagine my delight when I noticed this one by the back door, as I was about to retire indoors from late hand-watering, after a hot day. It is another class of insects that appear to me to be in far lesser numbers than years past, although this is a subjective observation of mine. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of these days.