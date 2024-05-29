Israel Faces Failure In Gaza

The Israeli war on the Gaza Strip appears to be failing with Hamas and other armed factions standing strong despite the dire humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave.

In recent days, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) faced several blows. Early on May 26, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that its fighters captured an unspecified number of Israeli troops during a complex operation in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The group released a video showing a bloodied person being dragged along the ground in a tunnel and military gear. Still, the IDF denied that any of its troops were captured. This led to speculation that the casualties were from a secret Israeli intelligence unit or foreign mercenaries.

Later on the same day, Hamas fighters launched a barrage of rockets from the southern Gaza area of Rafah -where the IDF has been operating for the last few weeks- at the city of Tel Aviv and nearby settlements in central Israel. The attack caused much embarrassment for the IDF.

The IDF also announced on May 26 the death of two additional soldiers in Gaza from the Kfir Brigade’s Netzah Yehuda Battalion and the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion. The two deaths brought the toll of Israeli troops killed in ground operations in the Strip to 288. More than 1,610 others have been wounded so far.

Late on May 26 in an apparent response to its recent losses, the IDF bombed refugee tents in its so-called “safe zone” in the Tel al-Sultan area to the west of Rafah. The attack killed some 50 Palestinian civilians and left more than 200 others wounded. As usual, Israel claimed that the target was members of Hamas.

On the backdrop of recent Israeli escalation in Gaza a serious incident was reported on May 27. An Egyptian soldier was killed and three others were wounded in cross-border fire with Israeli troops near the Rafah crossing. Both sides launched an investigation into the rare incident.

Meanwhile on its border with Lebanon, Israel faced 31 attacks by Hezbollah between May 26 and 28. One of the attacks on May 28 saw Hezbollah fighters firing at the IDF’s Ramia border site from a few meters away. Drones and guided missiles were used in several other attacks.

In addition, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked the southernmost Israeli city of Eilat with drones twice on May 27. The IDF announced the intersections of two drones near the key port city.

Overall, recent developments in Gaza and other fronts show that Israel has not yet achieved any of the goals it set for its war. Hamas continues to rule the Strip and its military capabilities have not been degraded yet. Furthermore, the threats facing Israel on other fronts are growing.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/