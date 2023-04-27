BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

U.S. government is working as the ‘middleman’ in a massive child trafficking operation.
APEX MENTALITY
APEX MENTALITY
63 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 04/27/2023

BREAKING: HHS whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas testified that the U.S. government is working as the ‘middleman’ in a massive child trafficking operation.


The ‘Kids in Cages’ crowd is awfully quiet.


“We are not offering the children the American dream but instead putting them in modern day slavery with wicked overlords.”


“The United States government has become the middleman in a large scale multi-billion dollar child trafficking operation that is run by Bad actors seeking to profit off of the lives of children…”


https://twitter.com/collinrugg/status/1651332063671488512

Keywords
healthfreedomlibertywisdomrevolutiontruthdhsleakmovementfascismbigtechworkerssystemshiva4threichdrshivafuckercarlsontheinterceptbottomsupgeteducated
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy