Attack on Yemen is further Western aggression against Middle East – Russia at UNSC
Published a month ago

Speaking at the UN Security Council, the Russian ambassador claimed the attacks on Yemen were a new phase of Western military aggression against the Middle East. RT’s Caleb Maupin brings the details.

Mirrored - RT

russiaukusayemenunsc

