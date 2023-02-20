© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p28ng4x8f7f
2/17/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: People and money are massively fleeing Communist China; the CCP’s balloons showed up in Ukraine; the westerners finally realized that the CCP could launch a war against them at any moment.
#moneyFleeCommunistChina #commonProsperity #CCPballoon #Ukraine
2/17/2023 文贵盖特：中共国大量资金撤离，人员外逃；共产党的气球到了乌克兰；西方终于认识到中共随时会向他们开战。
#资金撤离中共国 #共同富裕 #中共气球 #乌克兰