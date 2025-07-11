My website offers education for all including practitioners

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Clay Clark: Where would you recommend our listeners would go to, to maybe find doctors or experts they can trust?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: First of all, at our website, the whole front of our website is education, things we've done for years. So for instance, for at least three years, I've asked Dr Peter McCullough and a whole group of doctors to actually learn the paper called Fire Dancers versus Firestorm, how your own immune system actually makes D-dimers. I've asked them to look at the paper on what Natto is and what fermentation is and what rapamycin is in fermentation. So this goes back to plain education.

07/09/2025 - ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v6vym46-dr.-judy-mikovits-monkey-mouse-dog-kidney...cell-lines-from.html

Peer Reviewed Publications:

https://therealdrjudy.com/peer-reviewed-pubs

Fibrinolytic Serine Proteases, Therapeutic Serpins and

Inflammation: Fire Dancers and Firestorms:

https://tinyurl.com/FireDancersVsFirestorms