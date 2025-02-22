Two TRAITORS spraying...and one NOT!!! -- STAFFORDSHIRE UK

128 views • 6 months ago

Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

Crime report 921 from the UK war zone. 5:20pm. 20,2,2025...Two TRAITORS spraying...and one NOT!!!

THE CLIMATE IS NOT "CHANGING"...IT IS BEING ENGINEERED

Yet another 'head scratch' for the 'CONdensation THEORISTS!!!

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.