US needs to pressure Ukraine to end conflict with Russia - UKR will be slattered

US needs to pressure Ukraine to end conflict with Russia
"The truth is the Russian now hold the territory and what are we supposed to do about it? The only thing we can do is pressure the Ukrainians to stop fighting," former Pentagon advisor Colonel Douglas MacGregor said on the Judging Freedom YouTube channel. Otherwise, Ukrainian forces will be "slaughtered if they don't stop."