Jenin Refugee Camp Under Attack

The occupation bombed a site in the Al-Damj neighborhood in Jenin camp, resulting in the death of five martyrs. This tragic event occurs amidst the ongoing siege by the Palestinian Authority, which has lasted for forty days, and during the agreed-upon prisoner deal negotiations.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 15/01/2025
